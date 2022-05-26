Sadrist lawmakers and supporters celebrate the passing of anti-normalization law

Shafaq News/ Sadrist lawmakers and supporters of the movement on Thursday gathered downtown Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, to celebrate the passing of a law on incriminating normalization with Israel.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the gathering took place in the Tahrir square, downtown Baghdad, in response to an invitation by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The Iraqi parliament voted earlier today, Thursday, on a bill on incriminating normalizing the ties with Israel.