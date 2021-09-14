Report

Sadrist is an essential movement in building the political process in Iraq, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-14T13:22:04+0000
Sadrist is an essential movement in building the political process in Iraq, MP says

Shafaq News/ Riyad Al-Masoudi, the deputy of the Sairoon Coalition, denied the news that the Coalition could withdraw from the political process in Iraq.

The news spread in the past few years that the Movement may withdraw from the political process due to its low chances of obtaining more parliamentary seats in the legislative elections.

 Al-Masoudi said to Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist bloc is continuing its political work and is preparing to run the upcoming  elections…there is no indication that we would withdraw, and the decision is to His Eminence Muqtada al-Sadr."

 He added, "the Sadrist is an essential movement in building the political process in Iraq.”

 “Any political change will take place after  the election results.” He said.

 The Sadrist bloc, led by the Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, will run the October elections with 100 candidates; the Bloc hopes to obtain enough seats to have the legibility for choosing the next prime minister.

