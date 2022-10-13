سیاسة

Sadrist former MP condemns armed attempts to impede the parliament session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-13T10:47:44+0000
Shafaq News/ Using weapons to impede the parliament meeting is a declaration of allegiance to corruption, prominent Sadrist figure Hasan al-Azzari said on Thursday.

Al-Azzari tweeted, "whoever uses weapons to disrupt the session is loyal to corrupt people and wants them to take over the land and people."

"Iraq is bigger than unrestrained arms," the head of the resigned Sadrist bloc added.

Nine rockets landed around the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions as a parliament session dedicated to electing a new president was about to begin.

At least five members of the security forces were injured in Thursday's attack, a source said.

The source added that the rockets were launched from the east of the Iraqi capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Similar attacks took place last month as the parliament was holding a vote to confirm its speaker.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone have happened regularly in recent years but they are normally directed at Western targets by Iran-backed militia groups.

