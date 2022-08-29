Sadrist figure: to defuse the crisis, CF leaders shall follow al-Sadr steps and retire

Shafaq News/ A Shiite cleric close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, suggested that the retirement of the Coordination Framework's (CF) leaders might be the key defusing the ongoing political crisis in Iraq.

"Leader Muqtada is a role model of de-escalation," Sheikh Abdul-Halim al-Fatlawi tweeted, "since the election, the leader has been calling for peacefulness and clearing the stage for the political partners to take the lead in forming the government."

"To those calling for de-escalation, I say the solution is simple and easy: the leaders of the Coordination Framework can retire from the political work, like Muqtada al-Sadr did, and leave the Iraqi people decide its fate."