Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist figure reveals the purpose of Plasscchaert's visit to al-Hanana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T11:02:44+0000
Sadrist figure reveals the purpose of Plasscchaert's visit to al-Hanana

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Sadrist movement said that the visit of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to al-Hanana came to "converge the views" between the influential political forces on the Iraqi arena.

On Tuesday morning, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, received Plasschaert, at his headquarters in Najaf.

 UNAMI chief's unannounced visit comes only a few hours ahead of a scheduled visit of the Coordination Framework leaders to al-Sadr's residence.

Former MP Riad al-Masoudi told Shafaq News Agency, "Plasscchaert's meeting with al-Sadr is a part of the UN representation's mission in Iraq: bringing the different views of the Iraqi political parties together and providing consultancy."

"Plasscchaert obtained the perspective of al-Sadr on the future of the political process and shared the UN's perspective in this regard," he continued, "she will eventually convene with all the parties (Shiite, Sunni, and Kurds) to reach a rational meeting point and mold the political process accordingly."

"UNAMI chief will have to present another briefing to UN Security Council soon, which explains her movements," he said.

related

Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Date: 2021-12-07 08:36:27
Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Date: 2021-07-05 12:20:37
Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Date: 2021-10-12 21:17:30
Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Date: 2020-12-13 09:57:39
Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Al-Sadr: external interference is intolerable..differences over the election are democracy

Date: 2021-10-24 10:15:49
Al-Sadr: external interference is intolerable..differences over the election are democracy

Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Date: 2021-02-19 15:25:22
Al-Sadr pledges to end the "Baathist voices"

Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Date: 2021-11-24 20:51:54
Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties