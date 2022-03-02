Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist figure calls for ending the "courtesy era"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-02T17:27:08+0000
Sadrist figure calls for ending the "courtesy era"

Shafaq News/ A Sadrist leading figure said that the movement shall put an end to the "courtesy era" and lay the foundations of an "institutionalized" approach to political work in order to lead the state successfully.

The leading figure in the Sadrist movement, Sadiq Mattous, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "if the Sadrist movement does not install proper institutionalized steps to run the political work in the country, it would not be able to lead the state in the future."

"The state has failed. The courtesy era must be ended. The future of our children is at risk," he added, "the Sadrist movement is leading the parliament with 74 seats. Eventually, it will be running the state in the future. To run the state properly, proper institutional and legal foundations shall be laid."

"The features of the political scene are obscure. All the political parties, including the Sadrist movement, are pulling strings from behind closed doors...The Sadrist movement shall rely on technocrats to build the institutions and the state."

related

State of Law: no talks between the Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework in Tehran

Date: 2022-01-15 12:38:41
State of Law: no talks between the Sadrist movement and Coordination Framework in Tehran

Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

Date: 2020-11-19 09:20:03
Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Date: 2021-12-30 12:34:34
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

Date: 2022-02-27 15:16:31
The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law

Date: 2021-10-21 15:21:56
The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Date: 2022-01-04 12:56:25
Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

Date: 2022-01-02 12:16:33
Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept