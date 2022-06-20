Sadrist candidates replacing the resigned MPs will not accept the post, source says

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist candidates who might replace the resigned Sadrist lawmakers will follow the latter's suit, a source close to al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist movement's leader Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed on Monday.

"More than 20 candidates from those replacing the resigned Sadrist lawmakers also belong to the Sadrist movement. They will not accept the post and will refrain from participating in the parliamentary work," the source said.

"So far, the parliament presidium did not send a correspondence to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) naming the replacement lawmakers," the source added, "the selection of a first deputy speaker in lieu of the outgoing Hakem al-Zameli has not taken place until the moment. Naming a replacement requires holding a session. A consensus is a must; otherwise, the political forces will have to compete for it."

"The distribution of the lawmakers will also affect the weight of the political forces. The rules of games will change consequently," the source stated.