Sadrist bloc comments on FSC's decision to annul the food security bill

Shafaq News / The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hasan al-Athari, commented today on the Federal Supreme Court's (FSC) decision to annul the food security bill.

Al-Athari said in a tweet, "The Iraqi people entrusted us with its interest and livelihood, and we will work by all legal and legislative means to secure and defend them."

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court dealt a blow to the emergency bill on food security and development.

Documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that the court issued a decree to annul the controversial bill after a lawsuit filed by lawmaker Bassem Khashan.