Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed to Shafaq News agency that a delegation from the Sadrist movement, and another consisting of Sunni parties, will visit Erbil to meet the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The head of al-Takaddom bloc, Mohammad al-Halboosi, will convene with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, soon, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework will also meet with the head of al-Azm bloc, Khamis al-Khanjar, to settle "allegiances".

Both meetings will be held in the next two days to most, the source added.

Earlier, a source close to al-Hannana, the Sadrists' headquarters, revealed to Shafaq News agency that the movement has achieved, until now, 80 Parliamentary seats.

In addition, PUK member, Jamal Kocher, revealed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will meet today to nominate a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency.