Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-17T13:21:38+0000
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr accused the political blocs that lost in the recent parliamentary elections of "making crises."

Member of the Movement, Issam Hussein, told Shafaq News Agency, "The losing political blocs are creating crises to reach a political settlement that contributes to secure their entry into the government or going to a consensual government."

The Official said he is surprised by the insistence on forming a consensual government, which led to this corruption.”

"Why this insistence on quotas and choosing a weak prime minister?" he asked.

Hussein stressed, "The Sadrist Movement is heading to a majority government only,…If they are ready to accept this government, we have no objection, and if they are not ready, let them go to the opposition."

Concerning the issue of choosing the prime minister exclusively from the Sadrist movement, Hussein stressed, "this option is to be discussed, but for sure, we want a government based on the majority."

He pointed out that "the head of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and the Shiite Coordination Framework wish to go to the past according to political consensus, which failed miserably."

