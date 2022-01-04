Sadrist Movement, KDP: to save the homeland

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist Movement disclosed details about the meeting held with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil.

In a statement, the Movement said, "The head of the Sadrist delegation, Hassan al-Azari, met the Kurdish leader who welcomed the delegation and expressed his pride of Al-Azari's visit to the Kurdistan Region."

"The meeting was positive and optimistic, and the two parties affirmed of their position to save the homeland."

According to the statement, the Sadrist delegation stressed "the necessity of forming a national majority government with the participation of the winning blocs, as well as finding a strong opposition in Parliament."

Earlier today, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammad said that the position of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) from the next government's lineup is contingent upon the outcomes of the talks between the Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement, and the Coordination Framework.

Mahmoud's statements came during a joint press conference held today after a meeting with the Sadrist's delegation.

"So far, we are not aligned with any party, Neither the Sadrist movement nor the Coordination Framework," he said.

"The Sadrist Movement upholds forming a national majority government, while the Coordination Framework calls for a political majority. We are awaiting the outcomes of their talks."

"We have a common vision with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). However, the ties shall be upgraded to draft a new work paper to discuss with the Shiite and Sunni forces."

During this period, more frequent periodic meetings and encounters are held among all political parties to follow up many entitlements, including forming the new Iraqi government and choosing the prime minister, selecting the new Speaker of Parliament, and the president of Iraq.