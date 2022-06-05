Report

Sadrist MPs put the finishing touches on the Emergency bill on food security

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-05T15:25:31+0000
Shafaq News / The Sadrist MPs in the Parliamentary finance committee announced on Sunday that it had finalized the Emergency bill on food security and development.

MP Hasan al-Kaabi said in a press conference today that the bill is very important especially amid the surge in foodstuff prices, noting that it supports more than 40 million Iraqi citizens.

He added that the bill stipulates covering gas import expenses, in addition to providing funds for social welfare.

Al-Kaabi called on the Iraqi government to let the Ministry of finance address the situation, pointing out that some parties are using the people's "suffering" to serve their interests.

For his part, a member of the committee, Muhannad al-Khazaali, said that the bill includes two parts, one for food security and the other for development, indicating that ten million Iraqi dinars will be distributed to the country's governorates.

