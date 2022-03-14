Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Shafaq News / The Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada Al-Sadr and the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework suspended their talks due to the Iranian attack on Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan.

A leader in the Sadrist bloc told Shafaq News Agency, "the dialogues have been temporarily suspended" because the parties of the tripartite alliance (the Sadrist, KDP, Al-Siyada) are very upset of the Framework's position regarding the recent Iranian missile attack."

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning the statement of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is “baseless.”

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety.” He said.