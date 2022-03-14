Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-14T18:41:02+0000
Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Shafaq News / The Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada Al-Sadr and the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework suspended their talks due to the Iranian attack on Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan.

A leader in the Sadrist bloc told Shafaq News Agency, "the dialogues have been temporarily suspended" because the parties of the tripartite alliance (the Sadrist, KDP, Al-Siyada) are very upset of the Framework's position regarding the recent Iranian missile attack."

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured. 

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning the statement of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is “baseless.”

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety.” He said.

related

Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Date: 2021-12-29 14:39:23
Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Date: 2021-12-30 13:54:26
Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13
The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-04 20:16:03
The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Date: 2022-03-11 11:26:31
Coordination Framework holds a meeting at al-Amiri's house

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Date: 2022-01-06 17:23:15
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr hit on some common ground: unity of Shiite component comes first

Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Date: 2022-03-12 12:38:33
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source