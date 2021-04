Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson of the Sadrist movement, Haidar Al-Haddad, said that the movement had submitted a list of its candidates to the legislative elections.

Al-Haddad said in a press conference held today, Saturday, that the list includes "patriotic, professional, and competent figures who are known for their integrity".

"The Sadrist bloc announced its readiness to run for the upcoming legislative elections in its fifth round, which is scheduled for October 10, 2021."