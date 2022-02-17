Sadrist Bloc and al-Siyada coalition to support KDP's Presidential candidate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-17T14:18:52+0000

Shafaq News / The Sadrist Bloc and al-Siyada coalition agreed today, Thursday, on supporting the Kurdistan Democratic Party's Presidential candidate, Rebar Ahmed, a political source revealed. The source told Shafaq News agency that the two parties have officially informed the KDP that they will support and vote for its candidate, Rebar Ahmed. Ahmed will compete with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's candidate, Barham Salih. The vote for president, a role traditionally reserved for the Kurds in post-2003 Iraq, primarily pits the incumbent Barham Saleh against his top challenger, former minister Hoshyar Zebari, candidate of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Spurred by the sweeping victory over their Kurdish rivals, the KDP seeks to adjust the terms of the long-standing allotment that allowed the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to keep the post of the president since 2003.

