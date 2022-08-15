Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Sadiqoun" comments on "al-Iraqi's" tweets

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-15T13:24:12+0000
"Sadiqoun" comments on "al-Iraqi's" tweets

Shafaq News / The head of "Sadiqoun" bloc, representing Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in the Iraqi Parliament, Adnan Faihan, commented on Salih al-Iraqi's recent tweets.

Faihan said in a tweet, "...We will not put so much effort to respond..."

"When you get insulted by a competitor, know that you have tired and hurt him. As for our great Qais (al-Khazali)...he is a national symbol.”

Al-Iraqi, earlier today, lashed out at what he called the "Kaziboun" (Liars), the Arabic antonym of "Sadiqoun" (Honest), in reference to the parliamentary bloc affiliated with the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement.

related