Saddam’s Daughter denies any contact with the Saudi Crown Prince

Shafaq News / Raghad, Saddam Hussein’s daughter, denied on Tuesday any contact with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman to establish a special entity for the Sunnis in Iraq.

Hussein said in a statement today that she went several times with her children to " undertake the Umrah pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, and she “never met Mohammed bin Salman.”

"We will take all necessary legal measures to prevent this misinformation," she added.

Press reports based on source in the Saudi embassy in Jordan have recently showed that secret contacts among Mohammed bin Salman and the former Iraqi president’s daughter Raghad, and a number of leaders and figures of the Iraqi opposition abroad aim to intervene secretly in the Iraqi demonstrators and establish a Sunni Iraqi political entity, with the participation of members of the dissolved Iraqi Baath Party.