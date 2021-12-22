Saddam Hussein's nephew released after 13 years of detention

Shafaq News/ A reliable source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported that President Saddam Hussein's nephew has been released from prison.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Criminal Court of Dhi Qar decided to release Yasser Sabaawi Ibrahim al-Hassan, nephew of former regime leader Saddam Hussein.

Al-Hassan spent 13 years in Nasiriyah Central Prison on charges of terrorism, and was released after a retrial, according to the source.

On October 10, 2005, the Iraqi security forces announced arresting Yasser Sabaawi Ibrahim al-Hassan, son of Sabaawi Ibrahim al-Hassan, half-brother of Saddam Hussein, in a security operation in Tikrit, in Saladin governorate, on charges of financing terrorist groups.