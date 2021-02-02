Saddam Hussein illegally siphoned +500bn dollars abroad, MP says

Shafaq News/ The member of the Economic Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, MP Mazen al-Feyli revealed, today, Tuesday, the amounts siphoned outside Iraq in the era of Saddam Hussein's regime.

Al-Feyli told Shafaq News, "the money smuggled outside Iraq during the reign of the former regime amounts to $ 500 billion. This is equivalent to a 5-year budget in the current situation of Iraq."

He added, "this money could be found in many major European banks."

"Iraq needs modern legal legislation and recruiting international experts to study the appropriate mechanisms to recover those funds, as the country is in dire need of it at the present time," al-Feyli said.