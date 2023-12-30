SOHR: Nine U.S. attacks close to Syria-Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said U.S. air raids near the border between Iraq and Syria led to losses among armed groups.

The SOHR says that American forces conducted nine attacks, which injured or killed around 20 people from these groups.

The Observatory didn't name the armed forces. Still, it said that the attacks targeted military headquarters and a weapons shipment in Albukamal city, close to the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched dozens of operations on U.S. interests, including the U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Washington accused Iran of "playing with fire" by directing the Axis of Resistance (including Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Ansarallah of Yemen) to participate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, accusations rejected by Tehran.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq, a warning sign against the IRI attacks.

"The President places no higher priority than protecting American personnel serving in harm's way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue." The White House said.