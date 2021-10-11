SOHR: Heavy bombardment at the Syrian borders with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Violent blasts rattled Syria's borders with Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

The explosions, according to a SOHR tweet, took place in the Bu Kamal near the borders with Iraq as uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) continued to hover in the territory's aerial space.

It is noteworthy that the Bu Kamal territory is a hotspot of many active Iran-aligned armed groups, rendering it a frequent target of artillery and aerial bombardment over the past few months.