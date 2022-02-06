Report

SMC: the military convoys that entered al-Anbar belong to the PMF

Date: 2022-02-06T18:40:48+0000
Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell issued an official clarification regarding the military convoys that entered al-Anbar governorate today.

The Cell said in a statement that the convoy belonged to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and was carrying members who were on a leave and came back to resume their duties, noting that their deployment is legal and official.

Earlier today, Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades sent military convoys to al-Anbar today, to replace its units in the governorates, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the military convoys -which were carrying armed men- belong to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF)- Kata'ib Hezbollah Brigades, entered the governorate to deploy and replace fighters, noting that it is a routinal military action.

However, a source in the Kata'ib told Shafaq News agency that this step is a message to Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, and a request for him to arm some tribes in al-Anbar.

He added that an official statement might be issued to clarify the whole situation in the next few hours.

