SMC reveals the circumstances of the Ain al-Assad attack

Shafaq News/ Security Cell Media (SMC) reported damages to houses in the vicinity of the Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar.

An SMC statement said, “at 1230, a truck carrying a container parked in al-Baghdadi in al-Anbar.”

“Apparently carrying flour bags, the truck was carrying a rocket launchpad. It fired 14 rockets toward the airbase, and they landed in its vicinity.”

“The remaining rockets exploded inside the vehicle, causing damages to the nearby houses and a mosque.”

Rockets launched by the U.S.-led Coalition troops in response to today’s rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase landed on a residential compound, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that three rockets launched by the Coalition forces swerved from their trajectory and landed on a residential compound near the airbase.

Four houses and a civil vehicle caught flames sparked by the explosion of the rockets, the source said.

Coalition troops were injured in the 14-rocket attack that targeted the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, a spokesperson for the Global Coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIS said on Wednesday.

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Colonel Wayne Marotto, tweeted, “At approximately 12:30 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by 14 rockets. The rockets landed on the base & perimeter. Force protection defensive measures were activated.”

He added, “At this time, initial reports indicate three minor injuries. Damage is being assessed.”

He later updated, “100 % accountability at Ain Al-Assad Air Base after a rocket attack. Two personnel sustained minor injuries. Damage still be assessed.”

A security source revealed that seven rockets landed on the airbase hosting the U.S. and other international troops in al-Anbar. The rockets were launched from al-Baghdadi sub-district in western al-Anbar.

The source said that some of the rockets landed on the Iraqi compartment of the airbase, inside the headquarters of the seventh commandos division of the Iraqi army.

Scores of Iraqi soldiers were injured in the attack, the source reported, “material damages are yet to be assessed.”

Iraqi security forces encircled the sub-district of al-Baghdadi to pursue the group that carried out the attack on Ain al-Assad airbase in the west of Iraq earlier today, Wednesday.

“Iraqi security forces fully encircled al-Baghdadi sub-district to arrest the perpetrators,” the source added, “a mosque was partially destroyed, and a house and a shop were burnt as a result for the U.S. response to the source of the fire.”

Another source told Shafaq News agency that four houses and the vehicle carrying the rocket launcher were burnt in the U.S. response to the attack.

On July 5, the airbase was bombarded by three rockets, but no party claimed responsibility for the attack. The United States accuses Iran-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops and interests in Iraq.