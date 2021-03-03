SMC releases the After Action Review of today's campaign in al-Tarmiyah

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell (SMC) released the After Action Review (AAR) of the military operation launched in al-Tarmiyah earlier today, Wednesday.

The Cell said in the AAR received by Shafaq News Agency, "the forces detonated 70 explosive devices, demolished six tunnels, found 10 barrels of C4, destroyed 25 dens, five bikes, and two boats."

Iraqi security forces launched earlier today, Wednesday, a joint security operation flanked by aerial support from the Iraqi Airforces and bomb squads in the territory between northern Saladin and Southwestern Kirkuk to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups.