SMC refutes reports claiming Hisham al-Hashemi's killer escaped from custody

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) has denied reports claiming that the suspect in the murder of security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi had disappeared, stating that the suspect is still in custody at a detention center.

In a statement on Saturday, SMC said the social media reports claiming that the ministry of justice announced the disappearance of al-Hashemi's killer are "completely untrue".

"The suspect previously reported as missing is still under arrest at a detention center," SMC said.

The statement explained that the suspect "has not been transferred to any of the Ministry of Justice's correctional facilities since the investigation procedures related to the crime attributed to him are yet to be completed."

Hisham al-Hashimi was assassinated near his Baghdad residence in July 2020. The suspect, a 36-year-old officer, was arrested and confessed to the murder in a televised statement. However, the Iraqi judiciary has faced criticism for failing to hold a trial for the killer, leading many to question the validity of reports of his escape.

The situation has garnered widespread attention and calls for justice, both within Iraq and the international community. It remains to be seen how the Iraqi judiciary will proceed with the trial and whether the suspect will face justice for his alleged crime.