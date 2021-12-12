SMC opens an investigation into the shooting incident in Sinjar district

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced opening an investigation into the clashes that erupted between the Iraqi army and pro-PKK elements in Sinjar.

A statement of the cell said that the security forces opened an investigation into the shooting on a vehicle of the Iraqi army.

The statement added that an Iraqi soldier was injured while protecting the demonstrators in Sununu area in Sinjar.

The statement indicated that the security forces peacefully dispersed the demonstrators and began collecting evidence to find out the responsible for the shooting incident.