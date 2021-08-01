Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SMC discloses the details of the infiltration attempt it thwarted today on the Syrian borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T17:34:28+0000
SMC discloses the details of the infiltration attempt it thwarted today on the Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell disclosed the details of an infiltration attempt it thwarted today.

The cell said in a statement that a security force spotted a group of 15 people trying to cross the borders from the Syrian side to Iraqi territory.

It added that the force clashed with the infiltrators before they fled towards Syrian territory, noting that the security forces found the body of one of the infiltrators, who was a Syrian citizen.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces caught a group of Syrian nationals attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Syria.

According to the Security Media Cell (SMC) statement, the Intelligence Department of the 15th division identified via thermographic cameras a group of four attempting to cross the Iraqi-Syrian borders near the village of Rabeia in the west Nineveh.

"Consequently, a force from the Military Intelligence of the 15th Division and a land force from the 2nd regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade, set an ambush to the infiltrators and arrested them as soon as they crossed the borders."

The statement explained that the arrestees were handed to Rabeia police station.

related

Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2020-11-10 17:25:04
Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

No ISIS infiltration from the Syrian borders, PMF

Date: 2021-02-19 12:03:41
No ISIS infiltration from the Syrian borders, PMF

Iraq to address the issue of al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-05-06 16:29:02
Iraq to address the issue of al-Hol camp

US Troops move from Syria to Iraq is a routine move, the International Coalition says

Date: 2020-11-24 12:06:35
US Troops move from Syria to Iraq is a routine move, the International Coalition says

U.S. military air strikes Pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-26 06:03:29
U.S. military air strikes Pro-Iranian groups in eastern Syria

Iraq is coordinating with Iran, Turkey and Syria of water scarcity and lack of revenues

Date: 2021-05-15 14:12:07
Iraq is coordinating with Iran, Turkey and Syria of water scarcity and lack of revenues

An Iraqi refugee died in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2020-11-28 17:19:21
An Iraqi refugee died in Al-Hol camp

22 killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria, SOHR says

Date: 2021-02-26 16:17:37
22 killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria, SOHR says