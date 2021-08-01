SMC discloses the details of the infiltration attempt it thwarted today on the Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell disclosed the details of an infiltration attempt it thwarted today.

The cell said in a statement that a security force spotted a group of 15 people trying to cross the borders from the Syrian side to Iraqi territory.

It added that the force clashed with the infiltrators before they fled towards Syrian territory, noting that the security forces found the body of one of the infiltrators, who was a Syrian citizen.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces caught a group of Syrian nationals attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Syria.

According to the Security Media Cell (SMC) statement, the Intelligence Department of the 15th division identified via thermographic cameras a group of four attempting to cross the Iraqi-Syrian borders near the village of Rabeia in the west Nineveh.

"Consequently, a force from the Military Intelligence of the 15th Division and a land force from the 2nd regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade, set an ambush to the infiltrators and arrested them as soon as they crossed the borders."

The statement explained that the arrestees were handed to Rabeia police station.