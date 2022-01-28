SMC discloses new details about the Baghdad airport attack

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell disclosed new details about the attack that targeted the Baghdad International airport today.

The Cell said in a statement, "outlaw terrorist gangs targeted the Baghdad International airport today at dawn, with six Katyusha rockets."

The rockets landed in the airport apron, and damaged two aircraft of the Iraqi airlines, according to the statement.

It noted that the security forces had found three rockets in a launchpad in Abu Gharib district, adding that new leads had been found and the perpetrators will soon be arrested and held accountable for what they did.

Earlier today, six missiles at least targeted the Baghdad International airport today, Friday, a security source reported.