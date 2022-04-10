SMC discloses new details about Tarmiyah incident

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell said disclosed new details about the Tarmiyah incident.

The Cell said in a statement that social media pages circulated news about a wide ISIS attack on civilians' houses north of Baghdad.

It added that the security forces are deployed in the area and investigating the issue to uncover its circumstances.

However, the statement denied that the incident was a terrorist attack, but confirmed that one death was registered in al-Tabi orchards.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News agency that unidentified armed men shot dead a civilian in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.