Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SMC discloses new details about Tarmiyah incident

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T10:06:32+0000
SMC discloses new details about Tarmiyah incident

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell said disclosed new details about the Tarmiyah incident.

The Cell said in a statement that social media pages circulated news about a wide ISIS attack on civilians' houses north of Baghdad.

It added that the security forces are deployed in the area and investigating the issue to uncover its circumstances.

However, the statement denied that the incident was a terrorist attack, but confirmed that one death was registered in al-Tabi orchards.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News agency that unidentified armed men shot dead a civilian in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

related

PMF clashed with ISIS elements in Tarmiyah

Date: 2022-01-28 21:26:31
PMF clashed with ISIS elements in Tarmiyah

Terrorist groups attack a site of the Iraqi army west of Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-04 20:12:23
Terrorist groups attack a site of the Iraqi army west of Baghdad

Iraqi Army deploys reinforcements to Tarmiyah-Dujail borders

Date: 2021-02-21 09:51:49
Iraqi Army deploys reinforcements to Tarmiyah-Dujail borders

One killed and seven others injured in the Tarmiyah terrorist attack

Date: 2021-06-04 21:03:14
One killed and seven others injured in the Tarmiyah terrorist attack

Terrorist arrested, booby-trapped house detonated in Tarmiyah

Date: 2021-08-14 16:30:14
Terrorist arrested, booby-trapped house detonated in Tarmiyah

Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 

Date: 2021-08-23 10:05:55
Al-Kadhimi warns elections candidates in Tarmiyah of exploiting state resources 