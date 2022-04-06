SMC discloses details of the Khabat attack

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell said today that outlaws and terrorists were behind the attack on Khabat district, Erbil.

The Cell said in a statement said that three Katyusha missiles landed in three areas near al-Zab river and Kawergosk refinery.

No casualties were recorded.

The statement added that the security forces will put all effort to arrest the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

The anti-terrorism department in the Kurdistan Region identified the location from which Katyusha rockets were launched.

The department said in a statement that the rockets were launched from al-Hamdaniyah crossing towards Erbil, noting that they landed near al-Zab river and Kawergosk refinery.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted Kawergosk refinery operated by Kar company, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Katyusha rockets landed in an area near the refinery in Khabat district, west of Erbil.

The deputy commissioner of Khabat, Kwistan Ahmed, that the security forces are investigating the issue.