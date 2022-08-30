Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SMC denies deploying snipers in the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T09:14:18+0000
SMC denies deploying snipers in the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell denied deploying snipers on the building roofs inside the Green Zone.

The Cell said in a statement that a video clip went viral on social media showing an aircraft dropping snipers off to deploy on the building roofs inside the Green Zone.

It added that the video shows a previous training session of the Counter-Terrorism service forces.

The Cell warned all media outlets and social media platforms not to share inaccurate information, calling on citizens to rely on official information sources only.

related

US allocates 29 million $ to protect Iraq’ Green Zone

Date: 2021-01-23 10:11:30
US allocates 29 million $ to protect Iraq’ Green Zone

Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Date: 2022-01-13 18:09:39
Iraqi security forces seize the launchpad that launched the rockets on the Green Zone

Al-Sadr praises the "liberation" of the Green Zone

Date: 2022-07-31 16:50:08
Al-Sadr praises the "liberation" of the Green Zone

The Iraqi Cabinet warns against challenging the state

Date: 2021-06-01 16:30:36
The Iraqi Cabinet warns against challenging the state

Two rockets target Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-19 06:13:56
Two rockets target Baghdad's Green Zone

Explosions heard inside the Green Zone

Date: 2022-08-29 21:05:43
Explosions heard inside the Green Zone

Three mortar fell inside the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-22 06:41:21
Three mortar fell inside the Green Zone

Sirens blaring in the Green zone

Date: 2021-02-18 17:22:34
Sirens blaring in the Green zone