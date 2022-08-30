SMC denies deploying snipers in the Green Zone

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell denied deploying snipers on the building roofs inside the Green Zone.

The Cell said in a statement that a video clip went viral on social media showing an aircraft dropping snipers off to deploy on the building roofs inside the Green Zone.

It added that the video shows a previous training session of the Counter-Terrorism service forces.

The Cell warned all media outlets and social media platforms not to share inaccurate information, calling on citizens to rely on official information sources only.