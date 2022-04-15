SMC denies al-Zummar's attack on the PMF 

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell denied that a drone attack targeted the PMF's 87th regiment in Nineveh governorate.

The Cell said in a statement that a flash grenade blew up, injuring a PMF fighter.

However, the concerned authorities opened an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances.

Preliminary information revealed that the head of the PMF's 87th regiment was injured in the drone attack that targeted al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh, a security source reported.

Earlier today, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly struck a site of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified UAV attacked the headquarters of the PMF's 87th regiment in al-Zummar sub-district, Nineveh.

According to the source, two PMF fighters were injured in the attack without revealing further details.