Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SMC confirms: Head of SOC survives an assassination attempt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-10T18:22:25+0000
SMC confirms: Head of SOC survives an assassination attempt

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that the head of the Saladin Operations Command had survived an assassination attempt.

The statement said that during a searching campaign that SOC forces conducted today south of the governorate, an explosive device planted on the side of the road blew up damaging the vehicle that was carrying the head of the Saladin Operations Command. 

No casualties were recorded. 

Earlier today, Shafaq News agency reported earlier today that the head of the Saladin Operations Command, Maj. Gen Abdulmohsen Hatem, survived an assassination attempt.

related

Kurdish MP pledges to recover Kurds' position in Saladin

Date: 2022-03-01 15:58:44
Kurdish MP pledges to recover Kurds' position in Saladin

Dangerous ISIS cell dismantled in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-18 10:30:49
Dangerous ISIS cell dismantled in Saladin

Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-18 18:19:17
Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

Saladin demands more wheat marketing centers amid abundance in the governorate

Date: 2021-05-13 14:16:44
Saladin demands more wheat marketing centers amid abundance in the governorate

Iraqi airforces demolish an ISIS hideout, killing three in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-23 15:05:21
Iraqi airforces demolish an ISIS hideout, killing three in Saladin

large-scale security operation in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-11-17 19:35:59
large-scale security operation in Diyala and Saladin

Saladin is ready to run the elections in October

Date: 2021-03-29 09:06:16
Saladin is ready to run the elections in October

Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Date: 2021-02-02 09:57:36
Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate