SMC confirms: Head of SOC survives an assassination attempt

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that the head of the Saladin Operations Command had survived an assassination attempt.

The statement said that during a searching campaign that SOC forces conducted today south of the governorate, an explosive device planted on the side of the road blew up damaging the vehicle that was carrying the head of the Saladin Operations Command.

No casualties were recorded.

Earlier today, Shafaq News agency reported earlier today that the head of the Saladin Operations Command, Maj. Gen Abdulmohsen Hatem, survived an assassination attempt.