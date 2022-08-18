SMC announces launching 5th phase of "Strong Will" operation

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that the fifth phase of the "Strong Will" operation has been launched in Tuz Khurmatu, in cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation aims to inspect areas in the Diyala and Tuz Khurmatu Operations Commands sectors, as well as the villages and borders in the disputed areas, to pursue ISIS terrorists and destroy their hideouts.

Earlier today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced launching an inspection campaign east of Tuz Khurmatu.

A statement by the PMF said that the operation covers Kubliq, Qushlan, and Shoraw areas, and aims to pursue ISIS terrorists and destroy their hideouts.