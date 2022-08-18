Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SMC announces launching 5th phase of "Strong Will" operation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-18T07:51:58+0000
SMC announces launching 5th phase of "Strong Will" operation

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that the fifth phase of the "Strong Will" operation has been launched in Tuz Khurmatu, in cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation aims to inspect areas in the Diyala and Tuz Khurmatu Operations Commands sectors, as well as the villages and borders in the disputed areas, to pursue ISIS terrorists and destroy their hideouts. 

Earlier today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced launching an inspection campaign east of Tuz Khurmatu.

A statement by the PMF said that the operation covers Kubliq, Qushlan, and Shoraw areas, and aims to pursue ISIS terrorists and destroy their hideouts.

related

Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 07:58:31
Commander of Peshmerga Forces discloses details of the joint operation center agreement

Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Date: 2022-05-27 13:49:08
Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack east of Saladin

ISIS kills two Peshmerga members in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-30 20:26:16
ISIS kills two Peshmerga members in Kirkuk

Peshmerga and Iraqi forces reached an agreement to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-12-04 12:40:21
Peshmerga and Iraqi forces reached an agreement to confront ISIS

KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-20 13:23:10
KDP welcomes the security cooperation between the Army and the Peshmerga

Cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga curbed ISIS attacks, official says 

Date: 2021-06-30 10:13:35
Cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga curbed ISIS attacks, official says 

Kurdistan's Peshmerga Minister: Sinjar's security is the federal government's responsibility

Date: 2022-01-23 09:55:48
Kurdistan's Peshmerga Minister: Sinjar's security is the federal government's responsibility

United Kingdom Praised Peshmerga’s role in defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-01 17:26:10
United Kingdom Praised Peshmerga’s role in defeating ISIS