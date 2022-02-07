SMC announces a new operation between Kirkuk, Nineveh, and the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced launching a military operation carried out by a joint force from the Peshmerga and Federal forces, to address security gaps on the borders separating Kirkuk, Nineveh, and the Kurdistan region.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation covers wide areas and mountains, to pursue ISIS terrorists and clear the areas of war remnants.

According to the statement, the operation was planned and launched following several meetings and agreements between military commands in Baghdad and Erbil.

The Cell said that the joint operations command adopted a new style in this operation, and the forces were able to reach areas that had never been reached before.