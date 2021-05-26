SMC: Musleh was arrested for charges relates to Terrorism

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell (SMC) issued a statement on Wednesday on the circumstances of the apprehension of the PMF Operations Commander in al-Anbar, Qassim Musleh.

SMC said, "pursuant to a Judicial arrest and inquiry warrant issued in 21/5/2021 in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, a security force arrested the defendant Qassim Mahmoud Karim Musleh. The inquiries with him are underway by a joint investigative committee in the criminal charges against him."

"The operation is not directed against any military or security party as promoted by some strife purveyors," it added, "all the security and military forces are under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."