SMC: Iraqi military raided two ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military raided two hideouts that belong to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Kirkuk's Tuz Khurmato, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a press release on Saturday.

The press release said that a force on duty raided a hideout in al-Zarga area.

"Inside the hideout, they found four explosive devices, ammunition, and military supplies," it added.

"Another hideout was located in the village of Jozou' after an intelligence effort," the SMC said.

"A motorcycle, five detonators, three Improvised Explosive Devices, three 60mm-caliber mortar shells, five 80mm-caliber mortar shells, one RPG7 rocket, and 20 kilograms of C4 were seized from inside the hideout," it added.