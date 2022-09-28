SMC: +130 persons injured in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T17:35:58+0000

Shafaq News/ More than 130 persons were in clashes between law enforcement and protestors near the heavily fortified Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Wednesday. The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in an official statement that four officers, 118 security members, and 11 civilians were injured in the clashes. Supporters of Iraq's influential Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr have attempted to storm Baghdad's Green Zone government area as the Iraqi parliament holds a session on the resignation of its speaker. They attempted to advance past security forces guarding the ultra-secure area before being confronted and defied by riot police.

