SLC distances itself from "offensive Twitter accounts"
2023-02-06T20:54:41.000000Z
Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition distanced itself from Twitter accounts sharing offensive remarks to the Coordination Framework.
The coalition said in a statement today, Monday, that these accounts, which claim to be supported by the State of Law coalition, but share offensive remarks to the Coordination Framework and the State administration alliance leaders at the same time, have no connection with the coalition or the Dawa party.