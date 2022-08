Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial council suspended the trial of Security expert Hashem al-Hashemi's assassin.

A judicial source told Shafaq News agency that the trial was suspended because the perpetrator was not brought to Court.

No further details were disclosed.

On July 26, the Rusafa criminal court suspended the trial until August 31, upon the convict's request.

On July 6, 2020, unidentified armed men shot al-Hashemi down in front of his house in Baghdad.