SJC denies willingness to file an international complaint against the Sadrists

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council denied, on Wednesday, reports about some judges' willingness to file a lawsuit in International courts concerning the recent Sadrist protests.

The Council said in a statement, "the Supreme Judicial Council denies reports claiming that a group of judges has been asked to submit a complaint before international courts regarding the events of August 23, 2022."

"The Iraqi judiciary is the concerned party that can address any issue following the Iraqi laws in force", it added.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Iraqi judges are willing to file a complaint before international courts against what they considered a "Sadrist threat", and demanding recognition al-Salam brigades, the military wing of the Sadrist movement, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.