Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SJC denies willingness to file an international complaint against the Sadrists

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-24T11:48:20+0000
SJC denies willingness to file an international complaint against the Sadrists

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council denied, on Wednesday, reports about some judges' willingness to file a lawsuit in International courts concerning the recent Sadrist protests.

The Council said in a statement, "the Supreme Judicial Council denies reports claiming that a group of judges has been asked to submit a complaint before international courts regarding the events of August 23, 2022."

"The Iraqi judiciary is the concerned party that can address any issue following the Iraqi laws in force", it added.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Iraqi judges are willing to file a complaint before international courts against what they considered a "Sadrist threat", and demanding recognition al-Salam brigades, the military wing of the Sadrist movement, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

related

Iraqi Judiciary: no evidence proved Musleh’s involvement in Al-Wazni’s assassination

Date: 2021-06-09 15:27:48
Iraqi Judiciary: no evidence proved Musleh’s involvement in Al-Wazni’s assassination

Two-year prison sentences against the Director-General of the Tax Authority

Date: 2021-11-11 10:26:01
Two-year prison sentences against the Director-General of the Tax Authority

Al-Sadr discloses "accurate information" about "political pressure" exerted on judiciary

Date: 2022-02-24 15:44:47
Al-Sadr discloses "accurate information" about "political pressure" exerted on judiciary

Judiciary to summon former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure

Date: 2022-08-21 09:12:01
Judiciary to summon former minister who pledged allegiance to a political figure

Iraqi judiciary starts collecting evidence proving threats against FDC

Date: 2022-08-23 10:18:05
Iraqi judiciary starts collecting evidence proving threats against FDC