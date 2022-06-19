SDF extradites +200 minors with links to ISIS to Iraq

Shafaq News/ More than 200 minors facing charges of terrorism were extradited to Iraq, Shafaq News Agency correspondent to Nineveh said on Sunday.

According to our correspondent, Nineveh's Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Agency were on the receiving end of the extradition of 206 minors detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"The arrestees were transferred to the custody of the agency in preparation for trials," our correspondent added.

Since May 2021, at least 500 families linked to the extremist ISIS group have been moved from Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria to Al-Jadaa which hosts around 10,000 internally displaced people.

These include families of extremists, some of whom hail from other parts of Iraq, including the governorates of Saladin and al-Anbar.

The prospect of their return to their places of origin has sparked concern among residents who survived the brutal rule of ISIS when it occupied one third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017.