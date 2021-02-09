SDF arrests two ISIS leaders in Al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated, on Tuesday, that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has arrested ISIS leaders who work in securing the organization’s militants transfer between Syria and Iraq.

The Agency said in a statement, "SDF counter-terrorism units backed by the US-led Coalition air forces, raided homes in different areas in Al-Hasakah, and arrested two ISIS leaders responsible for facilitating the movements of terrorists."

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested on Monday a suspect of smuggling ISIS families from Al-Hol camp, east of Al-Hasakah.

SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center said in a tweet, “the special units backed by the Global Coalition air forces carried out on Sunday a security operation in the town of Al-Hadadiyah, south of Al-Hasakah, which resulted in the arrest of the wanted person "