SDF arrests ISIS leaders in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-03T20:42:43+0000
Shafaq News / the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have arrested on Saturday ISIS leaders in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, eastern Syria.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "SDF backed by the Global Coalition have launched a security operation late Friday evening against ISIS cells in the village of Al-Shaheel, east of Deir Ez-Zor, in which four ISIS elements, including two Iraqi leaders, were arrested."

The SDF also seized weapons and communication devices, in addition to explosive devices.

