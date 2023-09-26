SA coalition reiterates commitment to peaceful resolution with Kuwait

Shafaq News / The State Administration coalition reaffirmed, on Tuesday, its commitment to respecting Kuwait's territorial integrity and resolving issues through peaceful means. This statement came during a periodic meeting of the State Administration Coalition held at the government palace.

The meeting, as per a statement, addressed various important political, economic, and service-related issues. Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani discussed the details of his visit to New York and Iraq's international and regional relations.

The meeting also discussed Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations in light of developments related to the maritime border issue between the two countries and the policies of the previous regime.

The participants emphasized that Iraq is governed by a constitution based on the separation of powers. They also stressed the rejection of the methods used by the previous regime in dealing with neighboring countries and international relations, which imposed heavy costs on Iraq.

In this regard, the participants agreed on the following:

1. Iraq respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kuwait and is committed to all its bilateral agreements with countries and United Nations Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 833 adopted on May 27, 1993, which was approved and signed by the former Baathist regime.

2. All problems should be resolved through peaceful means, rejecting the use of violence in Iraq's relations with neighboring countries and others. Negotiations and dialogue should be used as means of resolution, avoiding provocative statements.

3. Support for the government's efforts to continue negotiations to resolve some outstanding issues between Iraq and its sisterly Kuwait, preserving their legitimate rights.