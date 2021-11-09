Russian diplomat points to Warsaw’s role in invasion of Iraq amid crisis with its migrants

Shafaq News/ Instead of lashing out at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over the crisis with Iraqi migrants on the border with Poland, Polish politicians should think back to Poland’s role in the invasion of Iraq, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

"It is time that the Polish politicians, cursing Lukashenko and accusing Minsk of problems with Iraqi migrants, recalled how Iraq was destroyed with the most active participation of Warsaw," the diplomat stressed.

"Over 2,000 Polish soldiers" intruded into that sovereign state "to establish democracy," she reiterated. "Why not accept today at least the same number of ‘grateful Iraqis’ whose forebears had not dreamed about that kind of life, and had been building their life in their own country until brazen democratizers broke in?" she noted.

More than 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since the beginning of 2021. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. It regularly reinforces border troops, with numbers now up to 10,000. The Polish side has also built a barbed wire fence to be later replaced by a solid 5-meter-tall wall equipped with sensors and other instruments.

A group of up to 1,000 refugees with belongings were seen in Belarus on Monday morning moving along a highway towards the border with Poland. Belarusian authorities said that foreign nationals staying near the border with Poland had stated their intentions to get into the territory of the neighboring state and exercise their right to filing a request for being granted the status of refugee in the European Union. In connection with an influx of refugees, Poland put on alert its defense troops.

Source: Tass