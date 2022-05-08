Russian-Ukrainian war did not affect NATO's work in Iraq, official says

Shafaq News / The NATO Mission to Iraq (NMI) said on Sunday that the Russian-Ukrainian war did not affect its work in Baghdad.

Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, received today the mission's commander, NATO Mission Iraq is commanded, Lieutenant-General Michael Lollesgaard, a statement by al-Araji's office said.

The statement quoted al-Araji saying that Iraq is keen to cooperate with NATO and all the parties that helped defeat ISIS.

He stressed his country's support for the decision to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and resort to dialogue.

For his part, Lt. Gen confirmed that the war did not affect NATO's activities in Baghdad, noting that the mission will continue providing support for Iraq.