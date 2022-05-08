Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russian-Ukrainian war did not affect NATO's work in Iraq, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-08T12:48:30+0000
Russian-Ukrainian war did not affect NATO's work in Iraq, official says

Shafaq News / The NATO Mission to Iraq (NMI) said on Sunday that the Russian-Ukrainian war did not affect its work in Baghdad.

Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, received today the mission's commander, NATO Mission Iraq is commanded, Lieutenant-General Michael Lollesgaard, a statement by al-Araji's office said.

The statement quoted al-Araji saying that Iraq is keen to cooperate with NATO and all the parties that helped defeat ISIS.

He stressed his country's support for the decision to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and resort to dialogue.

For his part, Lt. Gen confirmed that the war did not affect NATO's activities in Baghdad, noting that the mission will continue providing support for Iraq.

related

Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

Date: 2021-02-21 11:36:46
Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

Minister of Defense hopes to promote army capabilities, Denmark committed to supporting Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 11:53:34
Minister of Defense hopes to promote army capabilities, Denmark committed to supporting Iraq

Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

Date: 2020-08-31 13:51:59
Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Date: 2021-02-23 10:21:49
The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Al-Kadhimi to NATO: Iraq refuses regional score-settling on its land

Date: 2021-06-30 18:51:52
Al-Kadhimi to NATO: Iraq refuses regional score-settling on its land

Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

Date: 2020-10-02 10:46:08
Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

NATO: our role in Iraq is limited to training and securing logistical support

Date: 2021-03-10 06:50:19
NATO: our role in Iraq is limited to training and securing logistical support

Iraq's Minister of Defense meets the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-26 14:15:06
Iraq's Minister of Defense meets the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq