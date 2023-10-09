Russian President Putin to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani in Moscow on Tuesday, October 10th.
According to the Kremlin, the talks will focus on various aspects of Russian-Iraqi cooperation and delve into pressing international issues, particularly the Middle East.
The leaders are expected to address ongoing global concerns, allowing both nations to strengthen their ties and foster cooperation in the face of regional challenges.