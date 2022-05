Shafaq News / The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs praised today the role of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in combatting terrorist groups.

The PMF authority said in a statement on Monday that its head, Faleh al-Fayadh, met with Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, and discussed with him, during the talks held today in Moscow, the current situation in the middle east.

The two sides stressed the need for joint work to face the security challenges the world is currently facing.