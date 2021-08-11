Russia to dispatch a team of observers to keep tabs on the October elections

Shafaq News/ Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, conveyed his country's willingness to dispatch a team of observers to keep tabs and evaluate the parliamentary elections sought to take place on October 10.

Kutrashev's statements came in a meeting with the chair of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) board of Commissioners, Jalil Adnan Khalaf, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Kutrashev said that his country "maintains sustainable and permanent ties with Iraq. Russia has the will to dispatch observers to contribute in following and evaluating the upcoming elections."

"The Commission has completed all the preparations that allow it hold the elections at the legal and tactical levels," he said, "we are capable of meeting the date October 10 in full readiness."

"The Commission's efforts are focused upon the media communication with the voters and explaining the measures the Commission has took over the past year."